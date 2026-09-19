Outsider: ‘Gurugram is not just a city, it’s a lifestyle’

For 40-year-old Urvi Khanna, Gurugram is not just a city but a lifestyle. Khanna, who lives in Sector 70, moved to the city from Faridabad in 2018 after her marriage.

Urvi Khanna

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According to Khanna, Gurugram has grown and prospered over the years. “Gurugram is a lifestyle. The people and the facilities are better than any other NCR city. The people are educated, civilised, and create a holistic environment for living.”

For Khanna, the city also offered opportunities. After working with corporate companies for 17 years, she said she decided to take a break from the hustle to focus on her family and start the business of short-term rental accommodations

“Gurugram has so many opportunities. It signifies prosperity, and I am very happy that my child is growing up in the city.”

Khanna also describes Gurugram as a safe hub, particularly for women. “Back in 2018, there were still fewer people, but now there are so many gated colonies, and there is a strong administrative watch. I feel safe to drive with my daughter at night.”

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{{^usCountry}} She, however, acknowledges that the city’s growth has increased the cost of living. From having one major tech park, Gurugram now has several corporate spaces that attract a young population. Khanna says this growth has also pushed up the cost of housing and other amenities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She, however, acknowledges that the city’s growth has increased the cost of living. From having one major tech park, Gurugram now has several corporate spaces that attract a young population. Khanna says this growth has also pushed up the cost of housing and other amenities. {{/usCountry}}

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“Development has definitely happened in these years and there is definitely more that is required. It can be achieved with a synergy between the authorities and the residents.”

Khanna said she believes residents have become more aware of their responsibilities towards the city.

She points to changes in school education as another sign of this awareness. “I feel happy when I see my daughter learning about healthy waste segregation habits as a part of her school curriculum. It is possible because the people in the society are aware and that reflects in the kind of teachings.”

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As an owner of multiple properties in Sector 73, Khanna says Gurugram has also become more receptive to the concept. “With time now, and with a more refined crowd in the city, the concept of short-term rental accommodations is doing well in Gurugram. People are now okay with the idea of booking a place on their own terms, which ensures cleanliness, luxury and privacy all at the same time,” she said.

Urvi Khanna is a resident of Sector 70 and currently runs multiple short-term rental accommodations in Gurugram.