Over 1,000 cases recorded for second day in a row

The district recorded 1,132 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total case tally to 71,273 in the district, according to the health department data. This is the second consecutive day that Gurugram recorded over 1,000 cases, with as many as 1,084 cases reported on Sunday.

Officials of the health department said that they are monitoring the situation and taking steps to reduce the positivity rate, which was at 10% on Monday, over double the 5% limit stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that indicates that the spread is under control.

Dr Virendra Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram district, said, “The positivity rate on Monday was 10% and we are continuously working to reduce this rate with increased testing. For better surveillance, the number of containment zones has also been increased in the district. Our focus is to keep the positivity rate lower than 5% and more tests are being carried out to isolate the infected persons.”

On Monday, over 45 micro-containment zones were added in areas under the jurisdiction of 22 urban primary and primary health centres in the district.

With the latest spike in daily infections, the number of active cases in the district reached 6,177. However, no Covid-related deaths were reported on Monday, while 504 patients recovered on the day, taking the total recoveries to 64,727.

Till Monday, 369 people died due to the Covid-19 infection in the district. Officials further said that of the 6,177 active cases, 5,889 patients were in home isolation and 10 patients were in district Covid care centres. In the past 24 hours, the health department collected 8,545 samples for testing.