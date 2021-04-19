Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Over 2,000 positive patients remain untraceable
Over 2,000 positive patients remain untraceable

At least 2,139 Covid-19 patients of the 12,000-odd active cases in the district remain untraceable, with their mobile phone numbers and addresses turning out to be incorrect, senior government officials involved in Covid-19 duties said
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 11:31 PM IST
At least 2,139 Covid-19 patients of the 12,000-odd active cases in the district remain untraceable, with their mobile phone numbers and addresses turning out to be incorrect, senior government officials involved in Covid-19 duties said.

“Out of the 12,000 active Covid-19 cases, nearly 2,139 are yet to be traced due to wrong contact details. It takes almost four to five days to track such cases, with the help of the police department,” said a senior official privy to the matter.

Even during a review meeting held with the state-appointed nodal officer for Covid-19, TC Gupta, additional chief secretary, mines and geology, employment, and housing, the details were shared by Jaspreet Kaur, additional commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, who has designated with the task of handling testing and confirmation of positive cases.

In a statement issued by the district administration, Kaur said that in the past week, details of 3,300 people have been shared with the police department, of which 1,200 positives were tracked. The list of positive cases prepared by the MCG’s health team is provided to different urban primary health centres to trace and isolate cases. In some cases, due to incorrect contact details and no response through telephonic calls, positive cases go untraceable.

Usha Kundu, an assistant commissioner of police, who was also present at the meeting, said five teams were deployed for each zone to identify such patients.

With the administration conducting almost 10,000 tests every day, the district has been reporting more than 2,000 cases every day. On Monday, at least 1,809 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, taking the active case count to 12, 772, of whom 11,965 are in home isolation, over 144 at Covid care facilities and at least 663 in different hospitals. Five people succumbed to the illness on the day, taking the death count to 383. The last time the district reported five deaths was last year, on December 2.

