Over 7,700 vaccinated across session sites, condominiums

On Tuesday, over 7,777 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered at various vaccination sites, including condominiums, taking the overall count of vaccinated people in the district to 116,341. Officials said that vaccination will intensify from April 1 as the central government has permitted all citizens above the age of 45 to take the vaccine shot.

“Until now, only those aged between 45 and 59 years with an existing illness were given vaccine shots. But as the vaccination will open for everyone above 45 years of age from April 1, the vaccination process will gain pace. For this, more session sites will have to be created in the district to cover people,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

He said that guidelines are still awaited from the state health department.

In the district, footfall for vaccination at private hospitals has already declined. Only 1,974 (25.3% ) of the 7,777 took the vaccine jab at private hospitals, while 5,803 turned up for vaccination at government sites. On Monday too, of the 25,000-odd inoculations, more than 80% was at government facilities.

To increase the coverage, the health department and private hospitals also set up vaccination camps at various condominiums. At Ardee City in Sector 52, Medanta Hospital registered around 100 people for vaccination at its clinic located on the premises. “People were registered with the hospital a day before the camp. It helped in streamlining the payment process at the site. But many people walked in directly at the centre and were registered at the spot,” said Dr Mehjwooba, internal medicine, Medanta, who was present at the site.

Besides the vaccination staff, doctors were also stationed at camps to sign medical certificates for people above 45 years of age with existing illnesses. “Many people have come with diseases that are not in the list of illnesses mentioned in the medical certificate, such as neurogenic tumours. In that case, we mention the name of the disease in the certificate and vaccinate people. Only those people who are on anti-coagulant medicines have to get the certificate signed by their regular physician,” said Dr Mehjwooba.

At The Palm Springs on Golf Course Road, a vaccination camp was set up by the health department and a doctor was stationed by a charitable trust, All India Human Development Council, to sign medical certificates at the site.

Vishal Sinha, a resident of The Palm Springs, said, “A vaccination camp within the condominium is the easiest way to take the vaccine shot. The real benefit has been that you don’t have to visit a hospital for vaccination.”

By 1pm, at least 18 people were vaccinated at the centre set up in the condominium club.

Drives were also held at Silver Oaks in DLF-Phase 1, Maple Heights in Sector 43, The Pinnacle in DLF-5, and Vatika India Next in Sector 84. Citing a government holiday on Tuesday, on account of Martyrs’ Day, the health department did not release information on the overall footfall at these condominiums.