Palam Vihar residents call MCG’s green belt park plans ‘unnecessary’

Residents of Palam Vihar have raised objections to the Municipal of Gurugram (MCG) for developing a park on the green belt of D, H and I blocks near the railway crossing, an area which has been maintained by residents for years. MCG, said, “We are not creating parks here; the work is aimed at removing encroachments from the green belt.” (HT Photo)

According to residents MCG is making a public park, even as the sector continues to struggle with poor roads, inadequate sewage and the absence of footpaths.

Residents said that Palam Vihar already has at least 11 parks, with at least one in every block. They alleged that the civic body is now attempting to convert the entire green belt along the railway line into public parks.

“Recently, the MCG developed a park in the I Block, but it has not been maintained properly. Several trees were cut, and the park is in a mess. They are ruining the green belt in the name of beautification and cutting trees to build a park is deeply ironic,” said Reetika Gupta, Palam Vihar RWA president.

“Palam Vihar has many problems of its own. During rains, there is waterlogging, and when it doesn’t rain, the area remains flooded due to sewage overflow. The footpaths which were constructed recently, are in terrible condition and almost impossible to walk on,” she added.

“Residents don’t want parks to come at the cost of our green belts. We are demanding solutions for these essential facilities, for which we are paying taxes,” she added.

Meanwhile, residents claimed that despite lodging complaints through the CM’s Window and the Samadhan Shivir at the District Commissioner’s office, the MCG has yet to respond.

“The green belt has been maintained by residents for several years, and we have kept it in good condition. The MCG’s attempt to beautify the I-Block green belt did more harm than good, We don’t want any further work on the green belt,” said Sanjeev Diwan, a resident of Palam Vihar.

When contacted, Ward Councillor Pradeep Kumar said there was no need for the civic body to spend funds on the green belt, suggesting the money could be better used for other civic necessities. “This is a matter for the MCG to decide. I will raise the issue with them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gulshan (single name), junior engineer at the MCG, said, “We are not creating parks here; the work is aimed at removing encroachments from the green belt. Residents have been parking cars in the area. We have already constructed a large boundary wall near the railway line and plan to build another boundary wall on the opposite side,” he said.