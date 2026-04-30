Palwal sanitation worker dies after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning sewer

A 26-year-old sanitation worker died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a clogged sewer in Palwal, police said on Wednesday.

Police conduct inquiry as family declines complaint; incident highlights recurring safety lapses after similar deaths in Nuh earlier this month. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The deceased from Jaindapur village had entered the sewer between 10.30am and 11am on Tuesday without safety gear, officers said. Police said he was working for the village panchayat and had been directed by office bearers to clean the sewer.

A senior police official said some people were present when the victim entered after removing the cover. “However, they got engaged in their work. After sometime, they realised something was wrong as they were unable to seen any movement,” he said.

Investigators said the victim was later found unconscious inside the sewer. Locals pulled him out and rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said the incident was captured on video by a villager recording the cleaning work. The footage shows the victim entering the sewer without a safety harness or oxygen cylinder, and also captures the rescue attempt, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Kuldeep, station house officer of Gadpuri police station, said the family has not filed a complaint. “Thus, no FIR was registered in the case. Only an inquiry under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out on basis of the statement of the deceased’s father Bharat Ram who said it was an accidental death,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Tuesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Kuldeep, station house officer of Gadpuri police station, said the family has not filed a complaint. “Thus, no FIR was registered in the case. Only an inquiry under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out on basis of the statement of the deceased’s father Bharat Ram who said it was an accidental death,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Tuesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is the second such incident in southern Haryana within a fortnight. On April 14, two sanitation workers died after entering a deep sewer of the Public Health Engineering Department in Firozpur Jhirka, Nuh, without safety gear. They were rescued after nearly an hour, during which the sewer entrance had to be broken using a earthmover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the second such incident in southern Haryana within a fortnight. On April 14, two sanitation workers died after entering a deep sewer of the Public Health Engineering Department in Firozpur Jhirka, Nuh, without safety gear. They were rescued after nearly an hour, during which the sewer entrance had to be broken using a earthmover. {{/usCountry}}

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