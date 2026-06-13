Palwal: Man gets surgical incision on chest to implicate rival in murder case

A 55-year-old man allegedly got a deep surgical incision made on his chest with the help of an operation theatre (OT) technician of a private hospital to implicate his rivals in an attempted murder case in Palwal, police said on Friday.

The 32-year-old OT technician from New Delhi’s Prahladpur was arrested at his house in Faridabad’s NIT 5 area on Thursday. (Shutterstock)

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The 32-year-old OT technician from New Delhi’s Prahladpur was arrested at his house in Faridabad’s NIT 5 area on Thursday.

Police said that the OT technician had made the incision on the 55-year-old man from Palwal, using a surgical blade after charging ₹5000 on April 12.

Police registered a case against the man who is currently on the run, the technician and several others under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 231 (fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with life imprisonment) and 233 (using evidence known to be false) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gadpuri police station on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Palwal’s Gadpuri police station, said that on April 12, two families had a dispute over four acres of farming land at Rajupur Bangar.

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{{^usCountry}} “A 23-year-old man from one of the families sustained a bullet injury and had got an FIR for attempt to murder, rioting, assault and illegal firearms discharge registered against the 55-year-old and six others at Gadpuri police station on April 14,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A 23-year-old man from one of the families sustained a bullet injury and had got an FIR for attempt to murder, rioting, assault and illegal firearms discharge registered against the 55-year-old and six others at Gadpuri police station on April 14,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Within a few hours, the man also submitted a complaint supported by a medico-legal report prepared by doctors at Palwal civil hospital that he had sustained a deep stab wound extremely close to his heart, which he had allegedly sustained during the clash.

Assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar said an FIR for assault and rioting with deadly weapons was also registered against the opposite family on April 14, but charges under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of BNS were not added due to the suspicious injury.

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“Police teams that had gone to the spot soon after the clash had not seen anyone with a stab wound. We later got CCTV footage in which the man was spotted driving a tractor hours after the incident,” he said.

“Following this, we took expert medical opinion, in which it was suggested that the stab wound was created with a surgical incision,” he said.

Investigators said that they received information that the man and his associates had visited Faridabad on April 12 and had contacted an OT technician. The technician was questioned, and he confessed to making a surgical incision near the man’s heart.

At least seven more suspects in the two FIRs against the man and his family were yet to be arrested, police said.