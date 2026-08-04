Passenger dies as auto overturns after hitting median near Iffco Chowk

A 39-year-old passenger was killed and an autorickshaw driver was critically injured after their vehicle flipped following a collision with a median at Iffco Chowk on MG Road in Gurugram early on Monday, police said.

The three-wheeler reportedly lost control while taking a U-turn near Sukhrali. Police have informed the victim’s family and are probing the accident. (HT)

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The passenger was identified as Ravi Prakash Chaudhary, a resident of RS Pura in Jammu, officers added. Police said he was posted as branch manager of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Gurugram and lived in rented accommodation at Sushant Estate in Sector-52.

According to police, the accident occurred around 5.30am when Chaudhary was returning to his accommodation from a friend’s house near Iffco Chowk. The autorickshaw driver also sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

A senior police officer said the driver was “probably speeding”, lost control while taking a U-turn on MG Road near Sukhrali and hit the concrete median. Chaudhary was thrown out, and his head ended up hitting the concrete median. He was crushed after the three-wheeler also fell on him simultaneously. Commuters alerted the police control room and rushed them to a nearby private hospital where Chaudhary was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the driver was on ventilator support and had not regained consciousness, while Chaudhary’s body was shifted to a government mortuary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the driver was on ventilator support and had not regained consciousness, while Chaudhary’s body was shifted to a government mortuary. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Chaudhary’s family in Jammu had been informed. “They are expected to reach Gurugram by Tuesday, after which further legal course of action will be taken on the basis of the complaint they submit,” he said.

Turan added that CCTV footage from the area was being examined to determine how the accident took place. “The body will be handed over to family after an autopsy on Tuesday,” he said..