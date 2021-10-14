Police to crack down on modified vehicles, curb road races

The traffic police will launch a drive to crack down on modified vehicles from next week as part of a safety measure to reduce accidents and fatalities on city roads, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, teams will keep a check at identified speeding spots as part of the drive, as the modifications, generally made to facilitate higher speeds, are undertaken by motorists for road races.

“We have observed that the engine, body parts and exteriors of a large number of vehicles in the city are, at times, completely modified. Often, such vehicles are found to be speeding. We will be stopping such vehicles to check their registration papers for model type and accordingly, issue fines against violators,” Ravinder Singh Tomar, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram police, said.

According to the traffic police, around 900 such modified vehicles were found to be plying across the city last year and so far this year, they have found around 110 such vehicles.

“We are in the process of constituting teams to check for motorcycle and car racing on Gurugram roads during the weekend. We have observed that on stretches such as Golf Course Road and parts of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, vehicles race one other, especially, on the weekends. We will be keeping a close check on these stretches,” a senior traffic police official said.

Tomar said that the decision to concentrate on modified vehicles is part of the traffic police’s long-term measure to reduce accidents and road fatalities across the city.

According to the Gurugram traffic police officials, there were 236 road fatalities recorded from January 1 to August 31 this year. For the same period last year, 227 road fatalities were recorded.

Tomar said that since mid-August, traffic police have started extensively using around 250 red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras at various signals across the city to keep a check on traffic violations to bring down the number of accidents.

“We have started extensively using RLVD cameras since mid-August to keep a round-the-clock surveillance on traffic violations across 30 major points in the city. As soon as a commuter commits a violation, an e-challan is generated. Commuters have started becoming wary at these points, which, in return, have started reducing accidents,” Tomar said.

According to Tomar, Gurugram traffic police used to issue around 100 fines per day but since the installation of RLVD cameras, the number has increased to around 1,000 per day.

Fines for signal jumping, seat-belt violation and incorrect registration plates are issued through such cameras, he said. “The issue with enforcement is that it cannot have long-term success unless it remains continuous. For road fatalities and accidents to come down, engineering changes are the only main solution. Traffic police should divert most of its resources towards this, while simultaneously, continuing with its enforcement measures,” Sarika Panda Bhatt, road safety expert, Nagarro, said.