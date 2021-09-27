Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram News
gurugram news

Polio vaccinations: 79% target reached on Day 2 of drive

The district health department on Monday achieved over 79.1% of the total target for pulse polio vaccinations through a door-to-door inoculation drive on the second day of a three-day campaign, officials of the health department said
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The district has been set a target of administering polio drop vaccinations to 359,648 children between the ages of zero to five. Officials said that 100,127 children were given the polio drops on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The district has been set a target of administering polio drops to 359,648 children between the ages of zero to five. Officials said that 100,127 children were given the polio drops on Monday.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “Both on first day and second day of the pulse polio, campaign we have received a good response. We hope to achieve the complete target by Tuesday as remaining children will be covered on the third day of the campaign.”

For the campaign, the district administration has deployed as many as 112 mobile teams, with over 400 areas identified as high-risk areas. In the district, a total of 5,184 vaccinators are participating in the campaign, along with the deployment of 29 transit teams and 240 supervisors.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 11,253 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district across 78 centres, with 4,289 people being given the first dose and 6,964 the second dose. With this, over three million have been vaccinated in the district.

On Tuesday, vaccinations will continue at the 43 centres across the district, officials said. The first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 36 centres while doses of Covaxin will be available at five primary health centres. Also, the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be administered at the Sector 31 polyclinic.

Meanwhile, four new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Monday along with three recoveries in the district.

