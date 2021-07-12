Post Covid-19 illnesses: Radiology test prices capped

The state health department has capped the charges for radiology tests to detect post-Covid complications, following complaints of overpricing by hospitals and private labs.

As per an order issued on July 7, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) of the brain will cost between ₹2,200 (without contrast) and ₹3,000 (with contrast), as opposed to around ₹8,000 at present. Contrast dye is a substance that allows a radiologist to see the internal structure of concern in greater detail by making it more visible against the background of other tissues.

“In order to rationalise the rates of various radiological investigations required for the diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19 patients or post-Covid illnesses, the state government has limited the maximum charges to be levied for MRI brain and orbit, and CT Paranasal Sinuses (PNS),” the order stated.

An MRI of the brain and orbit is generally done in case of post-Covid complications such as mucormycosis (black fungus infection), which affects the orbit of the eye and the mouth, resulting in people losing their vision or jaw during debridement, the process of removing dead tissue from an infection or wound.

Currently, at least 119 cases of black fungus infections are active in the district. Till now, 316 cases have been confirmed and 45 deaths have been reported in the district.

An MRI of the orbit is conducted to detect the prevalence of infection in the optic nerves. This cost of the test, which is around ₹8,000, has been capped at ₹2,300 (with contrast) and ₹1,700 (without contrast), as per the order.

An MRI of the peripheral nervous system (PNS), which covers the nose region, has been fixed at ₹4,000 (with contrast) and ₹2,500 (without contrast), while the computed tomography (CT) of the nose will vary from ₹1,000- ₹1,800. The CT PNS procedure costs ₹2,500 at present.

The maximum charge for CT chest has also been reduced from ₹2,100 to ₹1,800. The health department had previously revised the charges of CT chest in May, as labs were charging ₹4,000- ₹5,000 per scan.

The fixed rates include all diagnostic expenses, concerning films, taxes and documentation, among others. As per the order, the revised rates do not apply to diagnostic centres providing services to the health department under a public-private partnership.

Doctors treating mucormycosis suggest that the state administration should reduce the cost of the amphotericin-B drug, which increases the overall treatment cost of black fungus cases.

Dr Rahul Bhargava, principal director, haematology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, said, “Diagnostic tests like MRI or PNS are done only once or twice in case of mucormycosis. The cost should have been reduced when cases of post-Covid complications were at their peak. However, the maximum cost is incurred in the purchase of the amphotericin-B drug, which should be reduced. A patient with black fungus infection spends nearly ₹36,000 every day for at least three weeks on the amphotericin-B drug. Reducing the cost of one vial, which is around ₹6,000, will bring down the overall treatment expenditure.”

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “Directives have been issued to labs and hospitals to follow the new order. Action will be taken if we receive any complaint regarding overcharging.”