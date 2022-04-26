Power crisis: HPGCL to purchase 1,000MW electricity for three years to meet demand

Gurugram:

The Haryana Power Generation Company Limited (HPGCL) is likely to purchase 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from three private entities for three years starting this week to resolve the power crisis in the state, officials said after holding a marathon high-level review meeting regarding the existing power scenario on Monday. HPGCL would be able to avail this power the instant it would be required to meet the state’s demand, they added.

Officials did, however, say that the purchase of the 1,000MW of electricity is an ad-hoc arrangement--but for three years. Officials said generally such arrangements are in place for four months but the existing scenario is different because there is a power shortage of around a maximum of 2,000MW in the state.

HPGCL officials said that the purchase of 1,000MW would ensure the availability of 11.5 million units to 17 million units per day across the year, which will help fulfil the present gap creating power shortage. To be sure, a power plant producing 1,000MW of electricity actually means it produces 1,000MW of electricity in an hour.

HPGCL authorities said that this additional purchase, clubbed with buyback power or power banking (an arrangement wherein two utilities/states trade power to match seasonal variations in surplus and deficit situations), is expected to ease the existing electricity crisis and is likely to reduce power cuts in Gurugram and other districts by April 30.

Officials said that the decision was taken as the two private companies that are contracted to supply 1,424MW and 380MW power to Haryana have stopped doing so in the last two years over pricing issues. They added that the government is still negotiating terms with them as Haryana’s electricity demand is on the rise.

According to authorities, 500MW electricity out of the 1,000MW they plan to buy would be produced via hydel power and the rest would be via thermal energy. The 500MW hydel power would provide 1.5 million to 7 million units per day over the course of a year, and the 500MW of thermal power would ensure the sustained availability of 10 million units per day over the course of a year--both as per the seasonal availability of water, officials said, adding that this purchase is a mid-term plan to meet electricity requirements in the state.

Additional chief secretary (power) and HPGCL chairman PK Das, who presided over Monday’s review meeting held via video conferencing, said that the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold a meeting on April 27 to approve the decision to purchase the 1,000MW of electricity.

“Once okayed, 500MW hydel electricity will be available immediately to Haryana. The remaining will be available in the next two or three days. We expect the power crisis to ease by April 30,” Das said.

He said HPGCL will enter into an agreement with three firms once the commission clears the purchase decision as it is for three years.

Das said that the analysis of last fortnight’s electricity consumption shows that there is a shortage of a maximum of 2,000MW in some pockets of the state against the present maximum demand of 8,400MW, which is expected to cross 13,000MW in June-July this year.

HPGCL authorities said that on Sunday, 155 million units were supplied across the state, but there was still a shortage of around 4 million-15 million units in various places.

Authorities said that they were continuing with regulated power cuts across all districts of Haryana between 8pm and 2am daily due to the power shortage.

According to power officials, Haryana draws power from 85 different entities, such as Panipat thermal power station, Deenbandhu Chottu Ram thermal power Station, Yamuna Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi thermal power plant, Khedar, Hisar, National Thermal Power Corporation, Aravalli, Bhakra Beas Management Broad plants, China Light and Power plant, Jhajjar.

Officials said that the senior power officials also discussed the regulatory power cuts, response of consumers, expected future power demand in the state and the availability of electricity within the state and in the open market for purchase according to necessity during the meeting.

