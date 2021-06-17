Pre-monsoon showers to hit Gurugram from June 18

Due to the presence of westerlies and trough over the region, Gurugram is likely to witness pre-monsoon showers over the next few days, according to a forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD’s meteorological centre in Chandigarh on Thursday issued an alert for the Gurugram district for the next three days, predicting thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely from June 18 (Friday) to June 21. The maximum temperature, however, likely to remain the same despite the rain.

As per the prediction, a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of around 24 degrees Celsius will prevail over the next three days.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “The NCR will be witnessing pre-monsoon showers over the next few days as conditions are favourable for light to moderate rain. We are receiving westerly winds that are carrying moisture and a trough has also formed, extending from Punjab, south Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal. This will bring rainfall activity in Delhi-NCR.”

He said that on Friday, the rain will be in isolated places but it will increase over the weekend.

In the past few days, due to isolated rain and cloudy weather, temperatures in the city have been lower than normal. On Thursday, Gurugram witnessed a slight drop from the normal range in maximum temperature, which was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal. A minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal, was recorded.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is also likely to improve, as Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, in its weather bulletin on Thursday, said that the air quality is likely to remain in moderate to satisfactory category over the next five days.

On Thursday, Gurugram’s air quality was in the satisfactory zone, with an air quality index of 82, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI bulletin.