Private hospitals asked to assign slots for vaccination registration

Private hospitals and government facilities designated as Covid-19 vaccination centres have been directed to assign vaccination sessions on the Co-Win portal 15 days to one month in advance, to help people reserve appointments online by choosing the date and location most convenient to them, according to the district health department officials.

Officials said that private hospitals will also have to keep slots open for walk-in beneficiaries throughout the week, as the department added 30 more private hospitals to the existing list of 10. At government facilities, vaccination will be held four times a week, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

“As directed by the union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday, the focus will be on walk-in registration, as it (response) has been high. Private and government vaccination centres will have to keep the slots between 9am and 5pm 100% open for walk-in beneficiaries,m along with those who have scheduled their appointments,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, who attended the health ministry’s meeting.

The process to book an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination on the Co-Win portal became operational from Tuesday evening in Gurugram. The appointment has to be fixed at least a day in advance for the vaccine shot, said officials.

To check the online beneficiary registration, a special vaccination session was set up on Wednesday by the district health department at the Sector 31 polyclinic. At least 219 people above the age of 60 years took the vaccine shot, of whom 42 had fixed their online appointments Tuesday evening through Co-Win, while the rest were walk-ins and were registered on the spot. Besides, 29 people aged 45 to 59 years having co-morbidities took the shot, of whom nine had made online reservations and 20 were walk-ins.

For Thursday’s vaccination drive, private hospitals already have an advance list of self-registered vaccine beneficiaries. “At least 70 people have done advance self-registration for the vaccination drive to be held on Thursday. We have been doing registration at the site too for walk-in. The process will start at 9am tomorrow (on Thursday) and hopefully, things will move smoothly so that beneficiaries above 60 years of age do not have to wait too long,” said Dr Anjali Kaul, medical superintendent, Artemis Hospital.

According to doctors of Narayana Hospital, at least 41 people have made appointments for vaccinations on Thursday. “Walk-in registration is for beneficiaries reaching the vaccination centre directly without prior registration. The hospital is prepared to cater to nearly 300 vaccine beneficiaries in a day. In one go, a batch of 30 people will be allowed to enter, to ensure social distancing,” said Dr Swadesh Kumar, consultant and head of emergency, Narayana Hospital.

In a meeting with the Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC), attended by managers of private hospitals at the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday, hospitals were asked to follow standard operating procedures to avoid crowding at vaccination sites.

As per the directions, each centre should have separate rooms for registration and verification of documents, vaccination and observation for 30 minutes. There should be facilities for managing people showing mild side effects due to the vaccine. Also, basic cold chain equipment for storing the vaccine vials must be ensured, said officials.