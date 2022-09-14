Properties of gangster demolished Faridabad
Police and the Municipal corporation of Faridabad on Wednesday demolished the properties of a gangster who illegally constructed at least seven shops and godowns at Jamai colony in the NIT area in Faridabad.
The suspect, identified as Jawed, is a close aide of gangster Manoj Mangaria. He is out on bail and has around 11 cases registered against him pertaining to illegal occupation of land, threatening, and possession of illegal arms, police said. The properties demolished on Wednesday were worth ₹8 crore. This was the first time that a drive was conducted to demolish the illegal properties of a gangster on orders from the state government, a police official informed.
Narender Kadian, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said, “Javed has been involved in criminal activities for the last 14 years. He used to grab land and properties by pressuring and threatening people. He also used to send his aides to threaten property owners and forced them to vacate their properties.” Kadian further said the gangster was collecting rent from these properties and used to increase rates by 10% every year. “There are 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and possession of illegal weapons registered against him at different police stations, including Surajkund,” he informed.
According to police, Manoj Mangaria is lodged in Ambala Central Jail and there are 17 cases of murder, attempt to murder, and possession of illegal arms registered against him in Faridabad. Mangaria was arrested by Faridabad police in 2021. A ₹5 lakh reward was announced for his arrest.
Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police said that the demolition drive was conducted in the presence of senior police and administration officers. The drive was peacefully conducted due to a high deployment of police officers. “Javed is presently out on bail and his properties were identified and then attached. A probe was launched by the police to collect details of his property and sellers. Statements of sellers were also recorded by the police to establish his role in grabbing land,” he said.
Gurugram police auctioned two properties of a wanted and proclaimed offender, Sube Singh, in Bar Gujjar village and Manesar industrial area last year, worth ₹6 crore.
