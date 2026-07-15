‘Protected Aravallis’ in Gurugram turn into C&D waste dumping ground, HT finds

What was meant to be a protected eco-sensitive zone in the Aravallis has turned into an illegal dumping ground for construction and demolition (C&D) waste, with widespread encroachments, semi-permanent structures, illegal borewells and roads continuing to expand despite repeated complaints and official assurances of action, HT’s spotcheck found on Monday.

Semi-permanent structures, electricity poles and operational borewells were found inside the eco-sensitive zone as officials promised a fresh inspection. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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During the spotcheck, HT found tractors and dumpers, many without registration number plates, entering the protected area behind the biodiversity park through a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)-owned land parcel and dumping C&D waste at multiple locations inside the eco-sensitive zone. Roughly every minute, a vehicle was seen entering the area to unload debris.

One of many tractor-trailer with no visible registration plate seen carrying C&D waste in the area during HT’s visit on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents of DLF Phase 3 alleged that illegal dumping has continued for more than a decade, with mounds of C&D waste steadily accumulating inside the protected Aravallis, where non-forest activities such as tree felling, waste dumping and encroachments are prohibited. In response, forest Department officials told HT that dumping C&D waste, illegal encroachments and tree felling in the protected area are serious environmental violations. They added that the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in April this year, restrained the Haryana government and residents from felling trees without the court’s permission.

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Illegally dumped construction and demolition waste seen behind the biodiversity park near DLF Ph-3 seen on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The scale of violations has increased since HT’s last spot check in March. At the time, both the MCG and the forest department had said action would be initiated. However, the latest inspection found illegal dumping and encroachments continuing to expand within the protected area.

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As HT ventured deeper into the forest, it found an extensive network of unauthorised dirt tracks created by levelling dumped C&D waste. These makeshift roads appeared to facilitate the movement of tractors and dumpers further into the eco-sensitive zone.

“They are trying to create a mini Bandhwari landfill here. Tractors and dumpers arrive every day carrying C&D waste from across the city and dump it in the Aravallis, all under the nose of the authorities,” said Rohan Singh, a resident of T Block, DLF Phase 3.

The issue extends beyond waste dumping. During the inspection, HT found several semi-permanent and makeshift structures inside the protected area, where multiple families appeared to be residing. HT had reported these encroachments in March this year.Back then, both the Forest Department and the MCG had told HT that the site would be inspected and action taken against the violations.

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Ravindra Yadav, Additional Commissioner, MCG, had then said the access route would be blocked to prevent further illegal dumping. However, HT’s spot check on Monday found that no action had been taken.

Electricity poles were also found installed inside the protected area, apparently providing power supply to the occupants. Several borewells were operational within the eco-sensitive zone, which residents alleged had been installed illegally.

No CCTV cameras or surveillance infrastructure were found anywhere inside the protected area during the inspection. To be sure, MCG is responsible for such operations in the area, officials said. An MCG official said the issue would be discussed with the department and the ward councillor. “We will take stringent steps and assess whether CCTV cameras need to be installed,” the official said.

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Another access point used by tractors and dumpers was found from V Block of DLF Phase 3, where the absence of proper boundary demarcation leaves the forest exposed. HT also found an unauthorised road stretching for over a kilometre from DLF Phase 3 into the forest, providing direct access to the Aravallis.

Sunil Bakshi, another resident, said the road had been created as an extension of the colony road near plot V-10 in V Block behind the Aravalli biodiversity park. “This green area which has been encroached does not have any other access point other than the illegal road which has been paved by some villagers from DLF Phase 3,” he said.

Residents also alleged that the MCG had floated a tender in 2021 to construct a boundary wall at the end of the road near V-10 to block access to the forest, but the work has not been executed. “It has been five years since the tender was floated; no such wall has been constructed,” Bakshi said.

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“Trees are being felled to make way for semi-permanent structures, and it appears that a mini Bandhwari is being created here because those responsible believe no one will venture into this part of the Aravallis. Such large-scale activity cannot continue without the backing of influential people,” said Vinni Sharma, another resident.

Responding to the findings, Surinder Dangi, divisional forest officer (DFO), Gurugram, said the department would inspect the site. “If such large-scale encroachment and illegal dumping are found within the protected Aravallis zone, appropriate action will be taken. A demolition drive or other enforcement measures will be initiated if violations are confirmed,” he said.

Multiple attempts from HT to reach out to Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner, did not elicit any response.

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Vaishali Rana, a Gurugram-based environmentalist, said the issue had already come before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). “The matter has been pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which, in its earlier orders in 2021, had directed the MCG to examine the issue and taken action. However, instead of improving, the situation has worsened significantly,” she said.

“There are borewells operating inside the protected Aravalli zone without any permission from the administration. The construction and use of such borewells in the eco-sensitive area constitute a serious environmental violation,” Rana added.