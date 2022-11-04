Pub bouncers booked for assaulting five people in Gurugram

At least half a dozen bouncers of a pub inside the Sahara mall on MG road were booked for allegedly assaulting a group of five friends, including a Haryana forest department staff, on Wednesday morning, police said on Thursday. Police said the suspects are yet to be arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said five friends, including the forest department staff, identified as Dev Kumar, reached the pub on Tuesday night and the incident took place when they were leaving in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said that one of their friends, Sonu Kumar, had forgotten his mobile phone due to which he went inside the pub again.

According to the police, Dev Kumar with his four friends, including Manjeet Singh and Bhavesh Kumar, were waiting for Sonu on the third floor, when the pub staff and bouncers assaulted them after an altercation broke out between the two sides.

On Dev’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Wednesday, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that bouncers and staff of another pub intervened and prevented the guests from getting assaulted further.

One of the victims later contacted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and took the injured persons for treatment at a government hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors found that Dev, Manjeet and Bhavesh had sustained injuries. Investigators said that from CCTV camera footage, the allegations in the FIR were found to be true as it clearly showed the bouncers assaulting the five friends.

Sub-inspector Balram Kumar, in charge of MG Road police post, said that the bouncers repeatedly slapped the five victims. “A detailed probe is underway. We will take necessary action and arrest the suspects,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}