Mon, Sept 22, 2025
PWD awards 8cr tender to repair damaged Ggm–Jhajjar Road stretch

ByAbhishek Behl
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 07:07 am IST

Officials said the first 5km stretch, from Bhuteshwar Mandir to Basai, falls under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The Haryana government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has awarded a tender for repair and reconstruction of the badly damaged Gurugram–Jhajjar Road stretch between the Basai treatment plant and Shyam Chowk near Dhankot, which cuts across the Dwarka Expressway, officials said. Work is expected to begin within a month.

(Representative image) One portion of the carriageway from the Dwarka Expressway towards Dhankot has been closed due to waterlogging. (HT Archive)
(Representative image) One portion of the carriageway from the Dwarka Expressway towards Dhankot has been closed due to waterlogging. (HT Archive)

“The tender for the repair work and reconstruction of the road has been awarded to a contractor. The work will cost 8 crore and will be completed in six months,” a senior PWD official said on Monday, adding that seven companies had submitted bids.

The Gurugram–Farrukhnagar–Jhajjar Road, a 19km state highway, begins at Bhuteshwar Mandir near Sadar Bazar, passes through Basai village, Dhankot, and connects to the KMP Expressway and Jhajjar district. Officials said the first 5km stretch, from Bhuteshwar Mandir to Basai, falls under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Currently, the condition of the road — particularly from the Dwarka Expressway to Dhankot — is in poor shape, locals claimed. One portion of the carriageway from the Dwarka Expressway towards Dhankot has been closed due to waterlogging, they added.

Residents of condominiums along the corridor, daily commuters to the Dwarka Expressway, and travelers to Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan have been badly hit. Locals said the closure has forced vehicles to take internal sector roads as detours.

“This road is used daily by a large number of commuters from neighbouring Haryana and Punjab districts. It provides access to the KMP Expressway and also to Highway 152D of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),” a PWD official said.

