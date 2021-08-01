Rain light but mercury well above average

Residents woke up to a rainy morning on Sunday, with the city recording 3.6mm of light rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy rainfall was predicted on Monday and a “yellow alert” was issued for the city.

Even as the underpasses and roads remained majorly unaffected due to the rain, waterlogging was reported from Sushant Lok-1 and Mayfield Gardens in the morning hours. However, the water dried up by 11am, as the temperature increased.

“Across the city, there was no severe waterlogging. Major roads were clear. Rainwater mostly receded within 30 minutes after rains subside. By 11am, roads were cleared of waterlogging,” said a senior MCG official.

A weather warning bulletin issued by the IMD’s meteorological centre in Chandigarh predicted “heavy rain at isolated places” in Gurugram on Monday. From Tuesday onwards, the weather department predicted that one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are likely.

“A yellow alert has been issued for Gurugram district on Monday due to heavy rain predictions. The district has been receiving light rain over the past few days, but the intensity of rain is likely to be high on Monday,” an official with the Chandigarh meteorological centre said.

During a yellow alert, waterlogging in low-lying areas or disruption of electricity and water supply is likely.

On Sunday, despite the rainfall, the maximum temperature was slightly higher than usual in the city, with a recording of 30.3 degrees Celsius (°C) that was four degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23°C, three degrees below the normal.

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, the temperature is likely to rise over the next three days. The maximum temperature can rise to 33°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality on Sunday remained in the satisfactory zone of the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily air quality bulletin, with an air quality index (AQI) of 80. On Saturday, the city had an AQI of 56.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain largely in the satisfactory category over the next five days, according to a bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi on Sunday.