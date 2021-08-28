Rain likely in Gurugram for next four days

Gurugram is likely to witness light rain over the next four days, predicted the India Meteorological Department on Saturday, breaking a week-long dry spell.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), one or two spells of rain or thundershower are expected from August 29 till September 1.

“Gurugram region will receive light rain from Sunday, which is likely to increase by middle of next week. A yellow alert has also been issued for Wednesday as thunderstorm, lightning and squall is likely in the district,” said an IMD official. A yellow alert indicates that authorities should be prepared for flooding in low-lying areas and disruption of municipal services like water and electricity supply.

With rain, the maximum temperature is also likely to drop in the city over the next four by six notches to around 30°C, read the IMD weekly report. The minimum temperature is likely to drop by two notches to around 23°C.

On Saturday, Gurugram recorded a maximum of 35.4°C, which was two degrees above normal, while the minimum was 24.5°C, which was a degree below normal. The humidity level in the city oscillated between 81% and 75%.

The air quality in Gurugram, however, deteriorated on Saturday to “moderate” from “satisfactory“ a day earlier. The central pollution control board’s air quality index read 107 on Saturday. The air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to improve with rain but remain in moderate to satisfactory category the next five days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi weather bulletin