Rain, thunderstorms bring relief to Gurugram after a two-week dry spell

Residents of Gurugram woke up to rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and lowering temperatures across the city.

The short spell of rain comes after Gurugram witnessed nearly two weeks of dry weather. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/ Representational)

According to data shared by the district administration, Gurugram tehsil recorded the highest rainfall at 40 mm, followed by Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils, which received 36 mm each. Wazirabad sub-tehsil also recorded 36 mm of rainfall, while Badshahpur sub-tehsil received 34 mm.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram’s minimum temperature dipped to 23°C on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the short spell of rain comes after the city witnessed nearly two weeks of dry weather. As per IMD, a western disturbance (WD) triggered over Himachal Pradesh, along with upper-air cyclonic circulation over Haryana, is attributed to this short spell of rain.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 130 on the air quality index (AQI) on Monday, as per the Sameer application. All four AQI monitoring stations were working, with Gwal Pahari recording an AQI of 91, Sector 51 recording 126, Teri Gram recording 128 and Vikas Sadan recording 173.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents have also reported minor waterlogging in Old Gurugram sectors, including New Colony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents have also reported minor waterlogging in Old Gurugram sectors, including New Colony. {{/usCountry}}