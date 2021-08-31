Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Rainfall of 25.6mm pushes down mercury levels
gurugram news

Rainfall of 25.6mm pushes down mercury levels

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 28.8°C, while the minimum temperature was 24°C, one degree lower than the usual. Barring a 45-minute spell of moderate rain between 10.45am and 11.30am, the city received spells of light rains from 10am to 1pm
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:05 PM IST
As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the city will have a “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” till Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The city received 25.6mm of rainfall on Tuesday, which pushed the maximum temperature five degrees lower than usual, as per a bulletin issued by the India Metrological Department (IMD) of Chandigarh. The IMD also forecasted more rain till Saturday.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 28.8°C, while the minimum temperature was 24°C, one degree lower than the usual. Barring a 45-minute spell of moderate rain between 10.45am and 11.30am, the city received spells of light rains from 10am to 1pm.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the city will have a “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” till Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, the city is predicted to have a “generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm.”

Most master and internal roads did not report major waterlogging and there was no major disruption to traffic due to the rainfall. Localised waterlogging was reported from a few stretches, such as Narsinghpur-Khandsa road and Old-Delhi Gurgaon road, but the water accumulation was below shin level.

RELATED STORIES

“Our officials were deputed at all waterlogging vulnerable points across the city. The rains on Tuesday were largely of low intensity and the existing drainage systems, hence, were able to manage the volume of rainwater and channel it towards the Badshahpur drain. Barring a few localised stretches, the usage of motor pumps was limited,” a senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s engineering wing, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Robbers snatch car from cabbie after booking trip from Jaipur to Gurugram

Bandhwari landfill: Citizens voice opposition to WTE plant at hearing

Forgery: Five booked for selling senior citizen’s plot using fake signature

Covid-19 vaccination: 20% of slots to be reserved for Co-WIN bookings
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP