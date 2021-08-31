Rainfall of 25.6mm pushes down mercury levels

The city received 25.6mm of rainfall on Tuesday, which pushed the maximum temperature five degrees lower than usual, as per a bulletin issued by the India Metrological Department (IMD) of Chandigarh. The IMD also forecasted more rain till Saturday.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 28.8°C, while the minimum temperature was 24°C, one degree lower than the usual. Barring a 45-minute spell of moderate rain between 10.45am and 11.30am, the city received spells of light rains from 10am to 1pm.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the city will have a “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” till Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, the city is predicted to have a “generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm.”

Most master and internal roads did not report major waterlogging and there was no major disruption to traffic due to the rainfall. Localised waterlogging was reported from a few stretches, such as Narsinghpur-Khandsa road and Old-Delhi Gurgaon road, but the water accumulation was below shin level.

“Our officials were deputed at all waterlogging vulnerable points across the city. The rains on Tuesday were largely of low intensity and the existing drainage systems, hence, were able to manage the volume of rainwater and channel it towards the Badshahpur drain. Barring a few localised stretches, the usage of motor pumps was limited,” a senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s engineering wing, said.