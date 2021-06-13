Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Rains bring respite from heat to Gurugram
gurugram news

Rains bring respite from heat to Gurugram

Gurugram received some respite from the heat on Sunday following a light spell of rain on Saturday night and scattered spells on Sunday. The maximum temperature in Gurugram was 33.9 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Rains are predicted till Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The city received some respite from the heat on Sunday following a light spell of rain on Saturday night and scattered spells on Sunday. The maximum temperature in Gurugram was 33.9 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The light rain on Sunday was recorded as trace (006.4mm). Trace is an amount of rainfall that is greater than zero but too little to be measured. The humidity level on Sunday was at 69%.

According to the weekly forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely till Wednesday, after which the city is likely to see clearer skies.

“Though rain predictions are till the middle of the week, temperatures are likely to remain less than 35 degrees Celsius till the end of the week. The maximum temperature in Gurugram is expected to be around 30-32 degrees Celsius over the next few days. The minimum temperature can drop till 21 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

Officials from the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre said that the National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to witness pre-monsoon showers over the next few days as conditions are favourable for light to moderate rain due to the presence of moisture-laden easterly winds.

The Meteorological Centre Chandigarh issued an alert for rain in Gurugram district till June 17. An official said that rain could cause waterlogging at several locations in the city, especially in low-lying regions. No waterlogging was reported from the city on Sunday.

On Sunday, Gurugram’s air quality improved to the satisfactory zone, with an air quality index (AQI) of 82, from moderate AQI 142 recorded on Saturday. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi on Sunday predicted that the air quality in Delhi-NCR will improve from moderate to satisfactory category over the next five days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP