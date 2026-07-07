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Rajasthan property dealer, employee found murdered near Gurugram border

Police said both victims suffered multiple head injuries from a blunt weapon. Investigators are probing financial and property disputes among other angles.

Published on: Jul 07, 2026 06:17 PM IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Two men were found murdered with severe head injuries and their semi-clad bodies dumped along the Gurugram-Jhajjar road near Silani village on Monday morning, with Jhajjar police suspecting they were killed elsewhere before being transported to the spot.

Rajasthan property dealer, employee found murdered near Gurugram border
Rajasthan property dealer, employee found murdered near Gurugram border

Police said the victims, a Rajasthan-based property dealer, PG owner and his employee, were originally from Jaula in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and had been living in Neemrana, Rajasthan, for the past six years. Investigators said both had spoken to their families on Sunday night and nothing appeared unusual.

The bodies were found between 5.15am and 5.30am near a prominent private school in Silani, around 14km from the Gurugram border, after villagers alerted the police control room.

Inspector Paramjit, station house officer of Sadar Jhajjar police station, said, “Looking at the injury marks on the bodies, it seems both were brutally assaulted and were finally hit in the head multiple times with a heavy blunt weapon, resulting in their death.”

He said police identified the victims only after tracing their families in Muzaffarnagar.

 
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