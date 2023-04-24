Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma, driver hurt in accident on KMP e-way

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Kartik Sharma and his driver were injured after a speeding 18-wheel container truck rammed his hybrid minivan on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near IMT Manesar on Sunday, Gurugram police said.

Gurugram, India-April 24, 2023: The spot, Where Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma's car was hit by a speeding truck at Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP Expressway) near entry point of Pataudi village, in which the vehicle was badly damaged. Kartikeya Sharma was also injured in this accident, who has been admitted to Medanta Hospital for treatment, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 24 April 2023. (Photo/HT)(Pic to go with Debashish Karmakar's story)

Police said Sharma was returning to Gurugram after attending a Parshuram Jayanti programme in Charkhi Dadri when the incident took place near a toll plaza at Pataudi at about 5.30pm.

As per investigators, the MP’s carcade consisting of three vehicles was trying to overtake the container truck from its right when the accident took place.

Investigators said the truck’s rear end hit the MP’s minivan, a Toyota Vellfire worth above ₹1 crore, crushing it completely. Police said the container truck sped away from the spot after the incident.

Rajesh Singh, personal secretary to the MP, said they immediately pulled out Sharma and his driver Virender from the mangled minivan and rushed them to a private hospital in Sector 38.

“We put both the injured in the escort car with the help of the MP’s personal security officers along with Haryana Police personnel. We didn’t get a chance to note down the registration number of the speeding container truck,” Singh said.

Singh said the 41-year-old MP was discharged after a detailed check-up. He added that Sharma is not able to get out from the bed due to his injuries.

“The MP, who was sitting on the rear seat, had also bled from the mouth after the accident. He is unable to talk or breathe easily at present due to chest congestion. There was no one else in the minivan other than his driver,” Singh said.

Singh alleged that both Sharma and his driver were wearing seatbelts.

Police said Sharma was also scheduled to attend a family event in Manesar on Sunday night.

“It was his septuagenarian mother’s birthday for which close family members were to gather at a venue in Manesar, but the event was cancelled after the accident,” a senior police officer said.

Inspector Subhash Chand, station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, said they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the container truck. “We will catch the driver soon,” he added.

On the basis of a complaint from Sharma’s private security officer Manjeet, an FIR against the unidentified container truck driver was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 337 (hurting any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at IMT Manesar police station on Monday, police said.

