Ramprastha City residents protest against developer for water shortage

Around 200 residents of Ramprastha City township in Sector 37D held a protest against the developer for inadequate supply of water on Sunday.

The residents alleged that recycled water that was being supplied by the sewage treatment plants was also of very poor quality and was almost unusable.

There are over 1,200 families living in three condominiums in Ramprastha City.

The residents gathered at Ramprastha Primera, an upcoming project in the same township and raised slogans against the developer for not providing them adequate drinking water. They also said that while the township has multiple group housing projects, the developer had taken only a single water connection, which was inadequate to serve the residents.

Residents also said that the water supply has been dwindling since the beginning of March but turned worse in the last few weeks.

Prashant Nandal, president, Atrium residents’ welfare association (RWA) said, “It has been five years here, but Ramprastha residents are still struggling for basic amenities as the builder is using domestic water for construction purposes and not supplying it to residents. Also, the developer is supplying untreated water from sewage treatment plants and risking the lives of residents.”

Nandal also said that while 1 million litres of water is required per day in the township, the developer is supplying only 200,000 litres, and a large portion of water is being diverted for construction work. “In the last one week, 280 families in the Atrium were supplied only 5,000 litres water per day which caused scarcity and forced us to come out and protest,” he said.

The RWA members said that there are more than 500 families residing in the Edge condominium, 250 in View condominium and 450 in Atrium — and all of them are facing shortage of water and are forced to buy drinking water from the market.

Raghuraman, president, View RWA, said there needs to be independent connections for each society so that there is adequate water for everyone. “Right now, there is a single connection for the entire township. With summer almost at its peak, residents are facing problems due to water shortage. Another large condominium will soon get occupancy and the population will further rise in the township. It is time the issue is resolved. There is a need for more water connections on an immediate basis”, he said.

Ramprastha City is an integrated township spread over 60 acres and has multiple residential projects.

Nikhil Jain, chief executive officer, Ramprastha City, declined to comment on the matter.

