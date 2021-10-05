Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Rare bird sighting: Hair-crested drongo spotted in Gurugram
gurugram news

Rare bird sighting: Hair-crested drongo spotted in Gurugram

Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Birders said that the hair-crested drongo is generally found in the foothills of the Himalayas and its sighting is rare in Delhi-NCR. (Nitu Sethia)
By Suparna Roy, Gurugram

A hair-crested drongo, which is usually found in the foothills of the Himalayas, was sighted at Mangar on Tuesday morning. This is the third sighting of the bird in the National Capital Region (NCR) since the first sighting in April 2017.

“Though it is not the first time that a hair-crested drongo has been spotted in Delhi-NCR, it is uncommon to find it in this area,” a Gurugram-based birder, who spotted the bird on Tuesday morning, said.

The first sighting of the bird was at Yamuna Khadar in north Delhi, while the second sighting was at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in the city in November 2019.

Nikhil Devasar, the founder of the Delhi Bird Foundation, said, “The hair-crested drongo is usually found in the foothills of Himalayas but over the years, we have seen that birds are changing habitats. It could be a straggler or could have come down due to heavy storm in the Himalayas, but all these years, this bird has not been commonly found in the plain areas. Change in ground cover and more trees being cut could also be a driving force.”

RELATED STORIES

Pankaj Gupta, a birder with the Delhi Bird Group, also reiterated that despite previous sightings, it is not commonly found in this region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajendra Park murder spree: Main accused commits suicide in Bhondsi jail

Water supply pending month after CM launch, claim residents of newer sectors

Covid-19 vaccinations: Drive extended to 15 temples, madarasa

Atul Kataria Chowk: Flyover, underpass to open in December
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP