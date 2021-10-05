Rare bird sighting: Hair-crested drongo spotted in Gurugram

A hair-crested drongo, which is usually found in the foothills of the Himalayas, was sighted at Mangar on Tuesday morning. This is the third sighting of the bird in the National Capital Region (NCR) since the first sighting in April 2017.

“Though it is not the first time that a hair-crested drongo has been spotted in Delhi-NCR, it is uncommon to find it in this area,” a Gurugram-based birder, who spotted the bird on Tuesday morning, said.

The first sighting of the bird was at Yamuna Khadar in north Delhi, while the second sighting was at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in the city in November 2019.

Nikhil Devasar, the founder of the Delhi Bird Foundation, said, “The hair-crested drongo is usually found in the foothills of Himalayas but over the years, we have seen that birds are changing habitats. It could be a straggler or could have come down due to heavy storm in the Himalayas, but all these years, this bird has not been commonly found in the plain areas. Change in ground cover and more trees being cut could also be a driving force.”

Pankaj Gupta, a birder with the Delhi Bird Group, also reiterated that despite previous sightings, it is not commonly found in this region.