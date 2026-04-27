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Reporter’s Diary: Aravallis ravaged, dumped on, dug into, ignored

Ground visit found trucks dumping debris, shanties with power and long-term habitation inside forest, with little sign of monitoring or deterrence.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:12 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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What began as a routine civic tip-off in Gurugram turned into a far more serious discovery of large-scale encroachment and illegal dumping within the eco-sensitive stretches of the Aravalli Range and the Aravalli Biodiversity Park.

Alleged encroachment in the Aravallis near Sector 54 flagged by activists. (HT)

As a reporter still understanding the city, the initial lead did not come as a surprise. But a visit to the site quickly revealed that the situation was far more extensive than anticipated. Clear signs of illegal activity stretched across the landscape, pointing to a crisis much deeper than it first appeared.

At first glance, the residential neighbourhood gave no indication of what lay beyond. Muddy trails appeared ordinary and easy to overlook. But as I followed them further in, the terrain shifted abruptly. Massive heaps of construction and demolition waste rose like mounds, resembling an unofficial dumping ground operating in plain sight.

The scale of encroachment was equally striking. Every few metres revealed semi-permanent shanties equipped with television cables and makeshift kitchens. Taxi cabs parked outside suggested long-term occupation. As I moved deeper, tractors loaded with debris were seen arriving and dumping waste into the Aravalli range with alarming ease, as if such activity had become routine.

What emerges is not just a story of illegal dumping but a deeper issue of accountability and oversight. The scale, the ease of continuation, and gaps in institutional awareness point to a troubling reality where violations persist in plain sight.

Unless monitoring becomes more proactive and enforcement more consistent, such cases risk becoming the norm rather than the exception.

Mihika Shah is a correspondent with HT Gurugram, covering residents’ welfare, education, art and culture.

 
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