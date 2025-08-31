Reporter’s diary: Can respect change road habits in Gurugram?

There is something oddly disarming about watching a police officer in crisp white uniform raise his hand, not to stop you for a challan, but to offer a salute. On the buzzing stretch near Sohna Chowk last week, Gurugram’s traffic police tried something unusual—“Challan Nahi, Salaam Milega.” Instead of reprimanding errant drivers, they greeted those following the rules with a gesture of respect. The Gurugram traffic police has stepped up efforts to promote road safety and reduce accidents by launching awareness drives. (Above) At a drive on Friday. (HT Photo)

The idea sounds simple: shift the focus from punishment to appreciation. And for a few moments on the road, it worked like magic. A two-wheeler rider, helmet strapped neatly, was flagged down, only to nervously fumble for his licence. Instead of a fine, he received a salute. His grin stretched from ear to ear as onlookers clapped. Another motorist, after being saluted, joked to the officer, “Sir, ab to mummy ko bhi video bhejunga, woh bhi maanegi ki main traffic rules follow karta hoon!”

Behind the scenes, the entire traffic force is working overtime to give the campaign teeth. Officers admit it isn’t easy in a city that tops the charts as one of the highest revenue generators from traffic fines in Haryana. “We are known for violations—speeding, red light jumping, drunken driving. But respect can sometimes do what punishment can’t,” said DCP (Traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, while interacting with commuters during the drive. “This salute is not symbolic, it is our way of telling people: you are our partners in road safety.”

The real twist lies in recognising “traffic heroes”—those who have never been challaned and drive responsibly every day. For the first time, these unsung commuters are being featured on the police’s social media, their stories shared, and their discipline celebrated. “Honestly, it feels good to be noticed for the right reasons,” said one car owner, who proudly showed the certificate given to him.

On Facebook and X, videos of policemen saluting motorists are racking up thousands of views. “Respect feels heavier than a fine,” wrote one user. Another cheekily commented, “Ab traffic rules todne ka mann nahi kar raha, warna salute miss ho jayega.”

The larger question is whether such a campaign can reform habitual offenders. Watching the drive, one thing was clear—people love being appreciated. For once, instead of fearing the baton, they are smiling at the badge.

As one weary officer whispered after saluting yet another commuter, “If even 10% of them change their habits, that’s 100 accidents less. And if nothing else, at least Gurugram will become the only city where breaking rules may get you fined—but following them gets you fame.”