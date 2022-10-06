Residents of Gurugram’s Sector 72 condo fall ill, water contamination suspected

Over 100 residents of Spaze Privy condominium in Sector 72 fell ill over the past three days allegedly after consuming contaminated water. The residents complained of vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea on Tuesday following which authorities collected water samples from the complex for testing.

According to the condo’s residents’ welfare association (RWA), a few more residents fell ill on Wednesday.

The Spaze Privy condominium has 500 flats occupied by 470 families. RWA members said they have asked residents to refrain from using water supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for the time being and to use only bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes.

“A number of residents has been affected by suspected water contamination. A few of those who fell ill on Monday have recovered but new cases were reported on Wednesday,” Abhinav Gupta, executive member, RWA, said.

Gupta also said a team from the administration collected water samples on Tuesday. The RWA suspects that either the pipelines or the tanks might have been contaminated by the recent rains. The association has also collected samples for testing at private labs, he added.

Ratan Okhandiar, RWA president, said the society is being maintained by the residents, and last month they had hired a maintenance agency for cleaning tanks and other work. “We are going to get the tanks cleaned on Thursday and the water samples have been taken by authorities.We are waiting for the report to know the reason why so many people fell ill,” he said.

Okhandiar, who himself fell ill, said on Saturday and Sunday, people started reporting symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. “Around 10% residents of the condominium had these symptoms, including me. We immediately reported the matter to the health department which acted immediately. The water does not look visibly filthy; only a lab test will tell us what went wrong,” he said.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said water samples from the condominium have been collected and sent for testing. “A medical team from the urban primary health centre in Fazilpur organised a health checkup camp on Tuesday at the condominium and 80 residents were examined. At least 60 of them complained of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. However, no one had moderate or severe dehydration but we still distributed ORS and other necessary medications to residents,” he said.

The GMDA, meanwhile, said that they are also in the process of collecting samples which will be sent for testing. “The samples of water will be collected on Thursday and necessary testing will be done,” said a GMDA.