Residents suffer as outages hit multiple parts across the city amid severe heat

Multiple parts of Gurugram faced power outages on Wednesday, apparently due to feeder line faults and overloading, leaving thousands of residents helpless amid scorching heat.

According to residents and officials DLF Phase I, II, and III, several blocks of Palam Vihar, Shivaji Nagar, Manesar, Sohna, and residential societies in sectors 99 to 108 were among the worst-hit areas

According to residents and officials DLF Phase I, II, and III, several blocks of Palam Vihar, Shivaji Nagar, Manesar, Sohna, and residential societies in sectors 99 to 108 were among the worst-hit areas, suffering several long outages between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.

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Resident Anju said power supply is extremely erratic. “There is hardly a day without an outage. It causes more trouble when water supply is scheduled between 4pm and 5pm in DLF areas,” she said.

Dinesh Yadav, RWA president of New Palam Vihar, said there was barely two hours of power supply in Phase-II and four blocks. “Even at 2am, power outages kept occurring, leaving residents unable to sleep properly amid this extreme heat,” he said, adding that four to five-hour outages happen at least twice a week. “DHBVN officials say there is no power shortage, but their infrastructure and maintenance are so poor that they cannot supply continuous electricity as per demand, resulting in overloading and faults.”

Shivani, a resident of ROF Alante in Sector 108, said outages lasting up to 12 hours have been occurring for the last 10 days. “Neither the discom nor the builder has been able to provide any help, and they expect cooperation from residents,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Walia, a resident of Pareena Laxmi in Sector 99, said they have become attuned for long outages almost every other day. “On Tuesday, an outage occurred by 6pm and lasted till late night. This was the second long outage in a single day,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Walia, a resident of Pareena Laxmi in Sector 99, said they have become attuned for long outages almost every other day. “On Tuesday, an outage occurred by 6pm and lasted till late night. This was the second long outage in a single day,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Discom officials said the issue was caused by a fault reported in the 66kV substation in DLF Q Block at around 2:30pm on Wednesday, resulting in several hours of outage in a large area.

A DHBVN official said the outage along the Dwarka Expressway was triggered by a feeder line fault powering the area from Farrukhnagar. “The fault was rectified post-midnight, and supply was restored.”

He added that the outage in Shivaji Nagar was also due to a feeder line fault, while outages in Sohna were caused by a storm and rain on Tuesday night, with feeders shut down as a precautionary measure and supply restored within two hours after weather conditions eased.