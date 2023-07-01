Two assaulted with bats in Gurugram road rage incident

In an incident of road rage, six unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly assaulting two men at Baliawas Chowk on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Wednesday, police said on Friday.

The police is trying to identify the suspects through CCTV footages. (Representational image)

Police said that the victims, both residents of Baliawas in DLF Phase 1, were assaulted with wooden bats. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Raja Kumar, 21, and Praveen, 22, were travelling in a Wagon-R car to Gwal Pahadi, police added.

Investigators said that Praveen slowed his vehicle down at the intersection which irked the suspects in a Maruti Baleno behind them. They said that the suspects hurled abuses at the duo. The suspects then overtook and blocked the road ahead and came out with wooden bats, police said.

Police said that Kumar, a first-year student of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), and Praveen, a third-year student of Dronacharya College in Gurugram, also alighted their car.

Investigators said that all six assaulted the victims badly and fled the spot. The victims were rushed to a private hospital nearby by family members, police said.

Kumar alleged that they had sustained injuries on their limbs, heads, shoulders and backs. “We both are bedridden and unable to move,” Kumar said.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 1 police station on Thursday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “CCTV footage of the car from cameras near the spot was hazy. We are trying to get footage of other cameras.”

