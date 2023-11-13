Road widening: HSVP allots alternative plot to CNG pump near Hero Honda Chowk

To expedite the widening of the road stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has alloted an alternative site to the owner of the CNG pump that falls in the road alignment. The fuel pump was hindering the widening of the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The land is needed for the widening of the 3.2km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk which witnesses daily jams owing to the huge volume of traffic. The road project has remained stuck for the last two years owing to a delay in handing over of the land to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will be constructing this road for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Vikas Dhanda, estate officer one, HSVP, confirmed the development on Monday and said the alternative plot has been allotted to the CNG company so that the filling station could be shifted. “The plot in question is required for the expansion of the road and we are taking all steps to ensure that it can be transferred to the NHAI at the earliest. Most of the land has been cleared of obstacles along this route and now only one major site, belonging to a religious institution, remains to be cleared. We are also trying to resolve that matter as well,” he said.

According to officials privy to the matter, the allotment of alternative plot to the CNG company was stuck in legalities as the HSVP wanted the allottee to buy an alternative plot through e-auction but the pump operating company had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2022 seeking an alternative plot for free.

This matter was later brought to the notice of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who directed the HSVP to allot an .alternative plot, provided the CNG company withdraws the legal petition in the high court and pays the rent as per the policy of HSVP.

“It has been decided that an alternative site may be allotted in lieu of CNG site of Sector 37-2, Gurugram, subject to withdrawal of writ petition and payment of rent applicable as per latest policy,” the order issued by HSVP said. It also cited that due to litigation over this site, a public interest infrastructure project has been held up.

The project to widen the road stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was conceived in 2021 but due to non availability of land and encroachments, the construction could not be started by the highways authority until now.

