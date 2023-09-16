Run over by speeding SUV, toddler dies in Gurugram

A toddler died after being hit by a speeding SUV while she was playing outside her residence in New Palam Vihar Extension, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accident took place when the toddler was playing with her older sibling outside their house. (Representational image)

Police said that the incident took place at around 2pm on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Shindu Kumari, who barely nine-months-old, police said, adding that her six-year-old brother Gautam Kumar was also with her but escaped unhurt.

Police said the girl’s parents rushed her to a private hospital in Palam Vihar but doctors declared her dead. On complaint of the deceased girl’s father Rupan Kumar, an FIR was registered against the SUV driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station on Wednesday night.

Inspector Manoj Verma, station house officer of Bajghera police station, said that they have the vehicle registration number and the suspected driver will be arrested soon.

