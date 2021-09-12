RWA applications for resident advisory council called by GMDA

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last week issued a public notice inviting residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) across the city to submit their applications for nomination to the resident advisory council (RAC).

At least three RWA presidents will be shortlisted for the RAC, comprising one each from Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors, areas developed by real estate developers and areas under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Officials said that the GMDA’s chief executive officer (CEO) will draw lots from the list of eligible nominees.

“RWAs are well versed with the developments and issues of the city on-ground. One of the main roles of the advisory committee, thus, will be to come up with innovations that can help improve or address Gurugram’s issues, keeping the public in mind. Such suggestions by the RAC can be put forward before the official concerned and can be taken into account by the GMDA for implementation,” Sunil Kumar Chahal, joint CEO of the administration division, GMDA, who is overlooking the matter, said.

Chahal said that a RAC needs to have a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 15 members, and that the council will convene quarterly to discuss matters pertaining to the city. The public notice for the same was issued last Thursday.

It is the second time a RAC is being formed in the city, after the two-year tenure of the previous council members ended this year. The council will also include officials from GMDA, MCG, district administration, HSVP, gram panchayat, and representatives from industries, labour, industry, civil society, and real estate associations.

According to Section 13 of the GMDA Act, 2017, it is mandatory to form a RAC, which will be responsible for overseeing and monitoring the implementation of GMDA’s annual plan for infrastructure, environment, and mobility. For instance, the GMDA’s draft comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the city was sent to RAC for approval before it was published.

However, the council formed in 2019 could not have much impact as the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020 and all major projects were temporarily suspended.

For being eligible to apply for the post of a council member, the RWA should be registered under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012, should have a website displaying the rules and by-laws of the society, list all members along with each of their addresses, and show audited annual accounts of the society for the 2019-20 financial year. The RWA should also have at least 50 members, who are residents of the society, and office-bearers must not have a criminal record.

The last date for submitting applications is September 15 and RWAs can submit applications by hand, email or post. The application should list the name of the association, name of the presidents, name of the sector/society, number of RWA members, RWA website, and the society’s registration number under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012.

The applicant will also have to list the category (HSVP sector, MCG area or developer area) under which the society is located.

Dhruv Bansal, official spokesperson, Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC), an umbrella body of RWAs in the city, said, “The importance of committees such as RAC is that it takes into account the views of residents as represented by RWA presidents. GMDA, MCG, HSVP, and district administration officials tend to look at the larger scope of projects. It is also important to have views about residents at a micro level, as it can address their challenges and queries.”

“Such committees are important for the city. The GMDA however, needs to create awareness regarding the application process as few RWAs are aware of it,” said Pawan Tharwani, the president of Carlton Estate Condominium Association (CECA), and a member of RWAs United, an umbrella body of 70 RWAs in the city.