Gurugram: A 35-year-old sales executive of a private firm was killed near Choma railway crossing in Bajghera, when an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was walking with his friend on Saturday night, Gurugram police said. According to police, the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the accident.

Man dies after speeding car hits him in Bajghera

Investigators said the victim has been identified as Santosh Ravidas, who hailed from Sheikhopur in Bihar and used to work in a firm dealing in plywood. He was out for dinner with his friend when the accident took place, they added.

The deceased’s friend Sandeep Kumar said that both of them had gone to Bajghera to have dinner. “Around 11pm, when we were walking towards our rented accommodation, a speeding car hit us from behind. I informed my other roommates, and they took us to the Sector 10 government hospital where doctors declared Ravidas dead,” he said.

Kumar said that he was not able to note down the car’s registration number as it was quite dark.

Police said they received a call from the hospital after which a team from Bajghera police station reached the spot and recorded Kumar’s statement and informed the family members of the deceased.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased’s friend, an FIR was registered under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bajghera police station, police said.

Aman Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Bajghera police station, said they received a call from the hospital and were informed about the death. “We have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage of the nearby areas to identify the driver. He will be arrested soon,” he said.

