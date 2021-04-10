Schools, anganwadis and crèches to remain closed till April 30: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Saturday directed the closure of all government and private schools up to class 8 till April 30, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

As per the order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA), anganwadis and crèches under the Women and Child Development Department will also remain closed during this period.

According to the order issued by Sanjiv Kaushal, financial commissioner, revenue and additional chief secretary, Haryana, ”The state government has decided to declare a vacation for all government and private schools from class 1 to 8 till 30/04/21.”

As per the order, government officials of the departments concerned will operate as per the conditions imposed during the lockdown in 2020 and ensure that the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme, including distribution of supplementary nutrition programme, be made available at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. It also said that the beneficiaries be called to anganwadis, for immunisation, with strict Covid-19 safeguards, adding that no centre will allow a gathering of more than 20 persons.

Kaushal said that joint inspection teams will be constituted for the enforcement of Covid-19 protocols. Action will be taken against those not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms, as per the order.

The directions to close schools came a day after chief minister (CM) Khattar said that strict measures will be taken in view of the sharp spike in daily Covid-19 infections in the state. The CM, however, discounted the possibility of a lockdown or a night curfew, saying that there was “no need to create panic, and normal life should continue with safety measures.”

Although the schools will remain closed, teachers will have to be present for administrative work, including evaluation of papers and admission processes.

A district administration spokesperson said that residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), managements of shopping malls and banquet halls were also directed to implement Covid-19 safeguards. “Action will be taken against the violators under various IPC sections, and the State Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the official said.