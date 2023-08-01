Schools, colleges in Gurugram's Sohna to remain closed on Aug 2 amid communal unrest

All educational institutions will remain closed on August 2 in the Sohna subdivision of Gurugram in view of the communal unrest in the area after violence erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana. Gurugram district magistrate in an order said that the communal tension in the neighbouring district of Nuh has led to the blockage of roads by anti-social elements, which could disrupt peace and tranquillity and public order in the region.

A view of closed shops of after the district administration imposes section 144 in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students, it is deemed necessary to close all Government and private educational institutions in the Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram on 2nd August, 2023, in view of the prevailing circumstances.” the order issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav read.

This means all schools, colleges, as well as coaching institutes, will remain closed in Sohna on August 2, 2023. The educational institutes in other parts of Gurugram will reopen tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a fresh case of communal violence erupted in Gurugram as a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops at Badshahpur on Tuesday afternoon. The mob ransacked some shops belonging to a particular community and also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in Badshahpur, reported PTI.

“Some youths were trying to create ruckus in the market and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. We reached the spot and handled the situation,” said Satish Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

A fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the blaze and the Badshahpur market was also shut down, police said.

Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday after an attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district.

