Sector 75A road caves in after downpour in Gurugram

A section of a road near the cloverleaf interchange in Sector 75A, near Kherki Daula, caved in on Sunday, following overnight rain, officials aware of the matter said. The incident comes just weeks after a road between sectors 78 and 79 also collapsed shortly after repairs were carried out.

The road caved in after heavy rains lashed Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

The affected road is situated in an area with commercial buildings and serves as a vital route for commuters travelling to Faridabad, Sohna, and Vatika Chowk. It is one of the busiest stretches, said officials.

Upon notification of the issue, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) promptly cordoned off the damaged portion of the road on Sunday.

GMDA officials said the cave-in was due to the NHAI’s excavation work for the construction of a stormwater drain Leg-IV as part of the Dwarka Expressway project. “The erosion of soil below the road, caused by the excavation work, led to the collapse. The GMDA has stated that NHAI will be responsible for the repair work. The depression has caused damage to a section of the road measuring between 25 by 30 feet, and repairs are scheduled to commence on Monday”, said a senior GMDA official.

On May 29, a portion of a road between sectors 78 and 79, recarpeted, caved in within days, bringing under scrutiny the quality of construction. Residents of the sectors had previously raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the road, which forms part of a 3.4km stretch connecting Naurangpur to the Southern Peripheral Road via sectors 77, 78, 79, and 79A. The recent collapse has further raised questions about the quality of construction.

HT tried to contact NHAI for a comment, but there was no response from officials.

