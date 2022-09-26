Security guards attacked with axes, chilli powder in Gurugram’s Sector 106

Three security guards and their supervisor were injured when a group of unknown miscreants sprayed chilli powder at them and attacked them with axes in Sector 106, police said on Monday, adding they were yet to trace the perpetrators.

Investigators suspect that the incident is a fallout of business rivalry between security agencies.

Police said the guards were asleep inside a cabin at the entrance of the construction site of a condominium when around eight or nine men reached the spot in two cars and broke open the cabin door between 12.30am and 1am on Saturday.

Investigators said the suspects threw chilli powder in the eyes of the guards, Girdhari Lal, Sugandh Singh and Suresh Kumar, and their supervisor, Rajesh Kumar, which left them screaming for help and disoriented.

The suspects then attacked them with axes and rods. Police said that the suspects had covered their faces and removed number plates from their cars to avoid detection.

Police added that before other security guards could reach the spot for help, all suspects managed to flee.

According to police, Lal and Singh received maximum injuries in the assault and were admitted to a nearby private hospital in Daultabad. Lal sustained a fracture along with a deep wound on one his legs and injuries on the head, while Singh’s left eye was swollen and he was unable to open it. They said Singh also suffered an internal muscle rupture in the waist. Both were discharged after treatment from a hospital on Sunday.

Based on Lal’s complaint, police registered an FIR against several unidentified suspects under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Park police station on Sunday evening.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the matter is believed to be related to rivalry between security agencies for work. He added that a few similar incidents had taken place in the area earlier as well, wherein private security guards were attacked by unidentified miscreants.

“Police have come to know that a private agency wants to establish its supremacy in all neighbouring areas. Thus, it targeted these guards from another agency,” he said.

Inspector Parveen Kumar, station house officer of Rajendra Park police station, meanwhile said investigation was going on in the case. “The injured guards have not named anyone yet,” he said.