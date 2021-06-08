Service charge for vaccination reduced by 100

The district health department has reduced the service charges for Covid-19 vaccination in private hospitals to ₹150 from ₹250, which is added to the overall cost of a single jab. A dosage of Covishield will now cost ₹780 and a dosage of Covaxin ₹1,200.

“At least 16 private hospitals have started administering Covid-19 vaccines in the district. It has, therefore, been decided to reduce service charges to ₹150, which will be in addition to the cost of the vaccine,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, who held a meeting with private hospitals on Tuesday.

According to him, hospitals will have to prepare a vaccination roster for 15 days and share the same with the health department, along with the invoice of the vaccine stock procured by them. If private hospitals hold a camp outside the district, they will have to sign a memorandum with a registered hospital in that particular district to manage Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI).

On Tuesday, over 16,101 doses were administered in the district, of which 13, 487 were given to people in the 18-45 years at private hospitals. At least 2,296 inoculations were given to people above 45 years, including 1,359 shots at government health facilities and 937 in private hospitals. Also, 95 healthcare workers and 223 frontline workers took the shot.

Vaccination for the 18-45 age group will also resume at 37 government facilities after eight days. The health department has received 10,000 doses of Covishield and 3,500 doses of Covaxin. At each session site, at least 120 shots of Covishield will be given and walk-ins will be allowed, said officials.

In the case of people aged above 45 years, both doses of Covishield and only the second dose of Covaxin will be given through walk-in. The first dose of Covaxin will be given only through an online appointment on the Co-WIN portal. The health department will also hold a special vaccination camp for thalassemia patients at Rotary Club.