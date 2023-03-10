Seven held for attack on Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha national secretary

Police on Friday arrested seven suspects for allegedly shooting and injuring Monu Yadav, the national secretary of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which has been demanding the creation of a separate Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.

Gurugram, India-March 10,2023: Preet Pal, ACP crime address a press conference after the crime branch team manesar arrested the seven accused in the case of murderous attack on Monu Yadav in commissionerate office, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 10 March 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to police, the attack was the fallout of a rivalry between Yadav and a resident of his village, identified as Naveen.

Police said Yadav was attacked on March 3, while he was on his way to Shikohpur village when at least half a dozen assailants intercepted his vehicle on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). The suspects fired at him twice and fled.

Police said Yadav and the suspects are from the same village in Kherki Daula and had filed several cases against each other in connection with a property dispute.

The suspects have been identified as Naveen alias Guru, Manoj alias Katappa, Sunil, Krishna, Kamal alias Bhup, Naveen alias Doctor and Sukhbir alias Minia, police added.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that during questioning, the suspects revealed that a few days ago, Yadav had a fight with Naveen’s friend and a case was registered at Kherki Daula police station. “The suspects wanted to take revenge and they planned to shoot Yadav on March 2,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said the suspects had stopped Yadav’s car on the SPR. “Yadav had suffered two gunshot injuries and had called his brother who reached the spot and took him to a hospital,” he said.

Following a complaint, an FIR was registered against Naveen and others under Section 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (murder attempt), 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station.

Police recovered one vehicle, one pistol, two live cartridges and four iron rods used by the suspects in the crime. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a court on Friday, said police.