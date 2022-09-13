Seven, including revenue employees, booked for selling HUDA land
Police have booked two revenue department officials and a property dealer, along with four of his associates for allegedly selling a 1089 sq ft Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) plot in Carterpuri by getting it registered with forged documents, officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, the property dealer told Dimpi Kumari and her husband Santosh Kumar, residents of Sector 23, that the plot was village land (lal dora) and they agreed to purchase it. The property dealer then registered the plot in Dimpi’s name for ₹77 lakh on August 25, 2021. He assured the couple that the required documents, including a report from the sarpanch, were submitted at the registry office.
Santosh, who runs a computer repair and spare parts shop in Gurugram, said that they constructed boundaries on the plot but HUDA officials demolished the constructions in February this year. It was then that the couple came to know that the authority acquired the land several years ago.
“We spent ₹80 lakh in total to purchase the plot, including stamp duty of ₹2.25 lakh and ₹3 lakh in brokerage. The broker fixed the land cost at ₹45 lakh on paper,” he alleged.
Police said the couple rushed to the registrar’s office and got to know that no report from the sarpanch was submitted before executing the registry. They took a loan of ₹38.5 lakh from a private firm with the property dealer’s help to pay for the land and are paying an EMI of ₹40,150.
Dimpi submitted a complaint on July 5 this year, following which the Economic Offences Wing carried out an inquiry. Finally, an FIR under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the seven suspects at Palam Vihar police station on Monday night.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said police have begun an investigation into the case. “Action will be taken against culprits found involved in the forgery,” he added.
Riverfront, development of STPs part of Ghaziabad’s plan for revival of river Hindon
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district will prepare a proposal for the revival and rejuvenation of river Hindon as part of a combined workplan to be submitted by the Saharanpur and Meerut divisions to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office. District officials said that their measures will be part of the plan being prepared by the Meerut division. It has two tributaries, Krishni and Kali, which also face huge pollution issues.
Allotment of six civic projects, estimates for two others approved in F&CC meeting
The allotment of six civic projects and estimates for two others were approved in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday, a release issued by the civic body stated. All civic projects that cost between ₹1 and 3 crore are approved by the F&CC. Projects above ₹3 crore are approved by the Haryana Urban Local Bodies, while projects under ₹1 crore are approved internally by the MCG.
Motorcyclist crushed to death on NH-8 after truck jumps lane
A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a trailer truck which crossed over to another lane by jumping a divider on NH-8 in Manesar on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Police said that the truck was going towards Jaipur while the motorcyclist was travelling towards Gurugram on the opposite lane when the accident took place near Panchgaon chowk.
Shuttering collapse incident: FIR against unknown people for causing death due to laxity
The Lucknow police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified people for causing death due to their negligence in connection with the shuttering collapse incident at the under-construction site of U.P. police training and forensic science institute in Sarojininagar here on Monday. In the incident, a labourer Akram Ali, 40, of Chhapra in Bihar had died while four others were injured.
Posing as cop, man dupes engineering student in Pune
Impersonating as a police officer, a man allegedly duped a third year engineering student in Narhe of Rs 20,000. According to complainant Gaurav Bhoi (20) who approached the Sinhgad road police station, on September 5, he was duped by an unknown man who claimed that he was an inspector posted at Khadki police station. To avoid a police complaint, the accused demanded Rs 20,000 and the complainant paid the amount in cash.
