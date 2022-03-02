Seven teams formed to probe murder of three employees of CNG station

Gurugram: A day after three employees of a compressed natural gas (CNG) station on a service lane off National Highway 48 in Sector 31 were stabbed to death, police formed seven teams to identity the suspects who switched off the CCTV cameras before entering the premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they have already ruled out robbery as the motive as cash and other valuables were found intact in the office and on the bodies.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that police were scanning footage from over 100 CCTV cameras on the expressway, residential areas and establishments on the NH-48 but were yet to find a clue. “We have also compiled data of former employees of the gas station as well as a group of men who had assaulted one of the victims after a scuffle broke out between them in 2020. We are hopeful of getting a lead soon,” he said.

Sangwan said they were investigating all angles. “We are also going through the call detail records of all three victims to check for any personal or professional enmity. The intention was to kill all three of them-- the suspects were armed with sharp-edged weapons, and did not take much time to attack and flee. They were sure the victims will not survive,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.45am when the three employees were sleeping in the manager’s room. The perpetrators switched off the lights and disabled CCTV cameras on the premises minutes before the incident.

Police said they questioned more than 20 people on Tuesday and are yet to question all former employees of the gas station, who have been called to join the investigation.