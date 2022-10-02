Several e-scooters, batteries and chargers stolen from Sector 52 yard

Police have booked unidentified people for allegedly stealing several electric scooters, batteries and chargers from a parking yard at Wazirabad in Sector 52, officials said on Saturday. According to cops, the yard is owned by a logistics company for electric vehicles. The thieves broke in on Wednesday and stole 66 e-scooters which belonged to an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, along with 132 batteries, and 132 chargers.

Police said the suspects tried to take away more vehicles as 18 of them were either found to be damaged or with their locks broken. They might have run out of space on vehicles brought to transport the scooters or abandoned the rest out of panic, officers suspect.

Based on a complaint filed by the company owner Chetan Chaturvedi, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-53 police station on Friday night.“The thieves destroyed the CCTV cameras and the recording drive installed in the yard. The magnitude of loss incurred from the theft cannot be ascertained yet,” Chaturvedi said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said cops are investigating the case and trying to trace the suspects.

