Sewage backflow, waterlogged potholes raise concerns in Gurugram’s Sector 48

Residents of Sector 48 have raised concerns over overflowing sewage and damaged roads near Eldeco Mansionz on Sohna Road, alleging that untreated wastewater has been flowing on the streets for nearly a week without any permanent resolution from civic authorities.

Civic officials linked the issue to a damaged master sewer line, while NHAI said repair work is expected to finish within a month. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The affected stretch, opposite Eldeco Mansionz and leading towards Tatvam Villas, falls under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). Residents said sewage water has accumulated along roadsides and entered nearby residential pockets, causing a foul smell and health concerns.

During a spotcheck by HT on Wednesday, sewage water was seen overflowing on both sides of the road, making movement difficult for pedestrians and commuters. The internal road leading towards Tatvam Villas was also found riddled with potholes filled with dirty water.

A flooded stretch on the main road in Sector 48, near Shri Shiv Shakti Mandir, as seen on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“There are potholes that are at least 1 foot deep. The water gets accumulated there, and whenever vehicles pass, the water often gets thrown on the pedestrians navigating those streets,” said Manjeev Aggarwal, a resident of Tatvam Villas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The sewage water is continuously overflowing and spreading across the road. The stench becomes unbearable, especially during the afternoon and evening. Children and elderly people cannot even walk safely here,” said Deepak Yadav, a resident of Scottish Castle P Block. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The sewage water is continuously overflowing and spreading across the road. The stench becomes unbearable, especially during the afternoon and evening. Children and elderly people cannot even walk safely here,” said Deepak Yadav, a resident of Scottish Castle P Block. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Residents said the sewage overflow is originating from a sewer hole located next to Scottish Castle P Block society.

Overflowing sewage from a manhole near Scottish Castle P Block in Sector 48 on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to MCG officials, the problem is linked to a diversion in the master sewer line managed by GMDA on Sohna Road, which was damaged after a section of Sohna highway caved in near SD Adarsh Public school last year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Our internal pipelines are fine. The sewer hole in the area is experiencing a backflow of water due to the blockage and diversion in the master sewer line of GMDA,” said Wassem Akram, sub-divisional officer of the area. “Due to the diversion, the lines are not able to pump out normal levels of sewage water. We are in touch with GMDA to solve the problem,” he added.

However, GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma said the project is being handled by NHAI

Akram said the MCG team had inspected the area following residents’ complaints and added that road repair work is currently under tendering and is expected to be completed by June 2026.

A senior NHAI official said repair work on the damaged sewer line is underway and is expected to be completed within a month.