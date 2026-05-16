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Sewage, stench plague Sushant Lok-2 block as residents allege civic apathy

Sushant Lok 2 Block A residents face sewage issues for over a year, citing encroachers' illegal connections; authorities promise to investigate.

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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For over a year, Sushant Lok 2 Block A residents have been facing persistent sewage water problem. Despite being one of the posh localities in Sector 55, houses along the colony’s border are exposed to stagnant sewage and filth.

Sewage, stench plague Sushant Lok-2 block as residents allege civic apathy

The colony, home to around 2,000 families,lacks a boundary wall separating it from an adjacent 2 acre land, encroached upon by immigrants. Residents claim the encroachers have taken illegal sewer and water connections.

During a spot check on Friday, HT saw sewage water accumulated on the open land, with mosquitoes and flies breeding in the area. The water from a sewage pipe flows into the colony premises.

“The sewage pipeline is damaged in various places, leading to dirty water flowing onto the roads of the colony,” said Disha Dahra, a resident of the colony whose house is located next to the open field.

Dahra added that the foul stench is unbearable and often makes it difficult for residents to walk nearby.

“We have written to both MCG and HSVP and raised a complaint on the CM window too, but there has been little action. Living in this filth endangers the health of residents. We demand strict action,” said Sinha.

A senior HSVP official said, “HSVP has a strict policy against encroachers. A team will be sent on ground to check the situation and further action will be taken based on the findings.”

 
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