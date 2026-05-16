For over a year, Sushant Lok 2 Block A residents have been facing persistent sewage water problem. Despite being one of the posh localities in Sector 55, houses along the colony’s border are exposed to stagnant sewage and filth.

Sewage, stench plague Sushant Lok-2 block as residents allege civic apathy

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The colony, home to around 2,000 families,lacks a boundary wall separating it from an adjacent 2 acre land, encroached upon by immigrants. Residents claim the encroachers have taken illegal sewer and water connections.

During a spot check on Friday, HT saw sewage water accumulated on the open land, with mosquitoes and flies breeding in the area. The water from a sewage pipe flows into the colony premises.

“The sewage pipeline is damaged in various places, leading to dirty water flowing onto the roads of the colony,” said Disha Dahra, a resident of the colony whose house is located next to the open field.

Dahra added that the foul stench is unbearable and often makes it difficult for residents to walk nearby.

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{{^usCountry}} Riya Dutta, another resident, said the sewage pipe located inside the colony often gets blocked and overflows because of waste dumped by encroachers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riya Dutta, another resident, said the sewage pipe located inside the colony often gets blocked and overflows because of waste dumped by encroachers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The sewage pipe overflows every second day. Authorities only provide temporary solutions such as cleaning the waste using sticks,” said Dutta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The sewage pipe overflows every second day. Authorities only provide temporary solutions such as cleaning the waste using sticks,” said Dutta. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) junior engineer (development) Sandeep Hooda denied any complaints of blockage in the sewage pipeline. “The sewage pipelines inside the colony are alright. The sewage water flowing and being accumulated in the open land is not under MCG jurisdiction, it is HSVP land and they have to take action,” added Hooda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) junior engineer (development) Sandeep Hooda denied any complaints of blockage in the sewage pipeline. “The sewage pipelines inside the colony are alright. The sewage water flowing and being accumulated in the open land is not under MCG jurisdiction, it is HSVP land and they have to take action,” added Hooda. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hooda added that there were illegal settlements in the area that had established unauthorised water lines for their personal use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hooda added that there were illegal settlements in the area that had established unauthorised water lines for their personal use. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} RWA president of the block, Vinita Sinha, said the residents have filed multiple complaints with civic authorities in this regard, but no action has been taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RWA president of the block, Vinita Sinha, said the residents have filed multiple complaints with civic authorities in this regard, but no action has been taken. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have written to both MCG and HSVP and raised a complaint on the CM window too, but there has been little action. Living in this filth endangers the health of residents. We demand strict action,” said Sinha.

A senior HSVP official said, “HSVP has a strict policy against encroachers. A team will be sent on ground to check the situation and further action will be taken based on the findings.”

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