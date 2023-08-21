Village panchayat in Nuh hands over 16 people to cops

The Singar village panchayat in Nuh has handed over 16 suspects to Nuh police for their alleged involvement in the communal violence that broke out on July 31. They said that five of the suspects were handed over to police on Sunday and two on Monday after they held a meeting in the village earlier this month.

Five of the suspects in police custody. (HT Photo)

The villagers said that the decision was taken on August 6 after continuous raids were being conducted by the police in the area.

Village sarpanch Mohammad Shakit said that the situation in the village had become very tense following the raids due to which many residents had left the village with their cattle.

“We had organised a panchayat where we decided that those men, who have been identified by the police and are on the run, will be made to surrender before police. Thereafter, the police promised that they will not conduct any more raids to disturb peace of the village,” he said.

Shakit said they have handed over at least 16 suspects allegedly involved in the violence from their village since August 8.

Mohammad Irsad, a member of the panchayat, said that they are convincing the family members not to support these suspects. “It’s not easy for them but the families are cooperating with panchayat and police. They have called their children who have taken shelter in other villages to return,” he said.

According to police, these suspects had targeted devotees who were later trapped in the temple in Singar village for several hours during the violence.

Meanwhile, Narender Bijarniya, Nuh superintendent of police, lauded the panchayat’s initiative.

“We have been continuously holding meetings with the people of both the communities and appealing to hand over those who are guilty in the violence case to the police, else we will take stringent action against them in our own way. The effect of this appeal has forced the Singar villagers to hand over five suspects on Sunday to Bichhor police station team,” he said.

