Nuh police in Haryana arrest six for heroin smuggling

The Nuh police busted a smuggling racket and arrested six suspects from whom 390.56 grams of heroin was seized. The value of the seized narcotic substance in the international market is estimated to be ₹50 lakh, police said on Thursday, adding that the suspects were involved in supplying heroin to peddlers in the district since the past several months.

Nigerian national Jan Mark (centre) in police custody. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said among the six arrested was a Nigerian national living illegally in the country.

The officials said following a tip-off, a police team was deployed at Nalhar Chowk on Wednesday night. During vehicle checking, they found small packets of heroin in a car and arrested its three occupants.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh said the suspects revealed during questioning that Jan Mark, 24, a Nigerian national, was the supplier. He was arrested from Gurugram. “Based on inputs from the supplier, the police learned of a gang of Nigerian nationals operating from Delhi and Gurugram,” Singla said.

In all, six suspects were arrested on Wednesday and they were identified as Aashiq Khan, 28, Abid, 24, Sachin Garg, 26, Praveen Rab, 24, Mohammad Huzefa, 29, and Jan Mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During interrogation, Hufeza revealed they were involved in drug smuggling for some time now. “The smugglers approached some people in Nuh, who used to sell marijuana and asked them to smuggle it to states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana,” said Singla, adding the contraband was handed over to at least 20 peddlers in different areas.

Singla said the foreign nationals were allegedly involved in peddling narcotic substances in the NCR, Palwal, Nuh, Rajasthan and other districts of Haryana. Preliminary probe has revealed that the Nigerian national could not produce his passport or visa documents.

Police said Surender Sindhu, in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell, was present at Nalhar Chowk during patrolling. He had received the information that three members of the gang will reach the spot to sell a small consignment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Tauru police station on Wednesday, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail