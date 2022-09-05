Six of a family in Gurugram booked for ‘torturing, assaulting’ woman over dowry

Gurugram: Police have registered an FIR against a man and his five family members for allegedly subjecting her wife, a doctor of Haryana government, to cruelty, mental and physical torture for dowry.

Police said that the doctor, posted in Gurugram, had alleged that she was subjected to unnatural sex by her husband too.

They said that she has also alleged that besides her husband, his parents, two sisters and a brother also mentally and physically tortured her continuously for dowry and an apartment even after spending more than ₹2 crore in marriage which took place in Gurugram on May 1, 2019.

Police said that on complaint of the doctor, an FIR against the husband and five other in-laws were registered under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 377 (unnatural offences), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Woman’s police station in Sector 51 on August 25, said police.

Police said that the doctor, who cleared the Haryana civil medical services in June 2020 to become a medical officer, alleged in the FIR that her husband had subjected her to unnatural offence.

She had alleged that he and the in-laws had allegedly assaulted her while demanding dowry. Police said that the complainant had alleged that the brother-in-law had twice made inappropriate advances towards her but she could not tell anything to anyone out of fear and shame.

When asked, the doctor said that she had submitted the complaint to the police in the month of June. “However, it was initially with the counselling and mediation cell. I had given the name of the husband of one of my sister-in-laws in the FIR but his name was not added as he is a senior bureaucrat in the state,” she alleged.

The complainant alleged that thus she submitted a complaint against him on CM window seeking protection against the alleged misuse of his administrative powers and influencing the case.

Inspector Suman Kumari, station house officer of Women’s police station in Sector 51, said notices have been served to both sides in the case for appearing before police. “We are carrying out our investigation in the case,” she said.